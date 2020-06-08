Students Name: Pria Dalrymple
School: Eastern Washington University
Accomplishments: BDes in Visual Communication Design
Future Plans: Figure out who I want to be
Favorite Quote: If nothing matters, then we might as well give nothing a meaning.
Favorite Memory: Vibing with the EWU squirrels
Advice To Future Generations: Do whatever you want, nothing matters in the end anyway. Anything is possible.
Parents Names: Sarah Dalrymple and Brian Dalrymple
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.