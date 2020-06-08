Pria Dalrymple

Students Name: Pria Dalrymple

School: Eastern Washington University

Accomplishments: BDes in Visual Communication Design

Future Plans: Figure out who I want to be

Favorite Quote: If nothing matters, then we might as well give nothing a meaning.

Favorite Memory: Vibing with the EWU squirrels

Advice To Future Generations: Do whatever you want, nothing matters in the end anyway. Anything is possible.

Parents Names: Sarah Dalrymple and Brian Dalrymple

