Students Name: Sabrina Elizabeth Boling
School: Cheney High School and Spokane Falls Community college
Accomplishments: Sabrina is a Cheney High school running start student attending SFCC. She will be graduating High School with an AA degree.
Future Plans: Sabrina will be attending WSU in the fall.
Extracurriculars: She plays the upright bass and was part of the Cheney High School Marching band Color Guard
Parents Names: May Boling
