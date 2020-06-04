Sabrina Elizabeth Boling

Students Name: Sabrina Elizabeth Boling

School: Cheney High School and Spokane Falls Community college

Accomplishments: Sabrina is a Cheney High school running start student attending SFCC. She will be graduating High School with an AA degree.

Future Plans: Sabrina will be attending WSU in the fall.

Extracurriculars: She plays the upright bass and was part of the Cheney High School Marching band Color Guard

Parents Names: May Boling

Celebrate the Seniors of 2020

