Students Name: Samantha Emigh (pronounced “Amy”)
School: Brewster High School
Accomplishments: ASB officer, Honor Society, valedictorian
Future Plans: Attend Spokane Falls
Extracurriculars: volleyball, basketball, softball
Favorite Quote: Be who you are and say what you feel because those that mind don’t matter and those that matter don’t mind
Favorite Memory: Playing at State basketball junior year
Parents Names: Matt and Cori Hull
