Samantha Emigh

Students Name: Samantha Emigh (pronounced “Amy”)

School: Brewster High School

Accomplishments: ASB officer, Honor Society, valedictorian

Future Plans: Attend Spokane Falls

Extracurriculars: volleyball, basketball, softball

Favorite Quote: Be who you are and say what you feel because those that mind don’t matter and those that matter don’t mind

Favorite Memory: Playing at State basketball junior year

Parents Names: Matt and Cori Hull

