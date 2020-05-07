Students Name: Savannah Doty
School: Pullman High school
Accomplishments: Valedictorian in spring 2020, Honor Roll, Academic State Champion, Questbridge College Match Recipient, and PSAT Commendation recipient.
Future Plans: Attend the University of Chicago and pursue a bachelor's degree in Political Science, and move on to Law school to practice Constitutional or criminal law.
Extracurriculars: Taken on leadership roles from Treasure to the President in ASB, Spirit club, Orchestra (for 8 years) as well as run Cross Country and Track. She has been an intern at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories for the past two years.
Favorite Quote: "Throw me to the wolves and I will come back to leading the pack."
Favorite Memory: When she wanted to go slip and sliding in Fall, and decided to put area rugs on the hill with some soap and water. She was dressed in jeans and a long sleeve shirt going down the "carpet slip and slide" with her best friend.
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy the adventures you have in front of you, and know you can handle more than you realize.
Parents Names: Frances Doty
