Savannah Doty

Students Name: Savannah Doty

School: Pullman High school

Accomplishments: Valedictorian in spring 2020, Honor Roll, Academic State Champion, Questbridge College Match Recipient, and PSAT Commendation recipient.

Future Plans: Attend the University of Chicago and pursue a bachelor's degree in Political Science, and move on to Law school to practice Constitutional or criminal law.

Extracurriculars: Taken on leadership roles from Treasure to the President in ASB, Spirit club, Orchestra (for 8 years) as well as run Cross Country and Track. She has been an intern at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories for the past two years.

Favorite Quote: "Throw me to the wolves and I will come back to leading the pack."

Favorite Memory: When she wanted to go slip and sliding in Fall, and decided to put area rugs on the hill with some soap and water. She was dressed in jeans and a long sleeve shirt going down the "carpet slip and slide" with her best friend.

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy the adventures you have in front of you, and know you can handle more than you realize.

Parents Names: Frances Doty

