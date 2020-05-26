Students Name: Savannah Weston
School: Moses Lake High School
Accomplishments: Musicals, lead role in a play, also Footloose musical, got AA at big bend during senior year
Future Plans: Going to Whitworth University to study Journalism, and plans to continue drama on a scholarship.
Extracurriculars: Theatre, work, worship team
Favorite Quote: These faults and mistakes are what I am, making up the brightest stars in the constellation of my life. I have come to love myself for who I am, for who I was, and for who I hope to become💞
Favorite Memory: Finding out Footloose show was sold out. And becoming an auntie
Advice To Future Generations: Don't question your worth on the advice or opinions of other people
Parents Names: William Weston and Rikki Morgan
