Savannah Weston

Students Name: Savannah Weston

School: Moses Lake High School

Accomplishments: Musicals, lead role in a play, also Footloose musical, got AA at big bend during senior year

Future Plans: Going to Whitworth University to study Journalism, and plans to continue drama on a scholarship.

Extracurriculars: Theatre, work, worship team

Favorite Quote: These faults and mistakes are what I am, making up the brightest stars in the constellation of my life. I have come to love myself for who I am, for who I was, and for who I hope to become💞

Favorite Memory: Finding out Footloose show was sold out. And becoming an auntie

Advice To Future Generations: Don't question your worth on the advice or opinions of other people

Parents Names: William Weston and Rikki Morgan

