Students Name: Serenity Ehresman
School: Medical Lake High School
Accomplishments: Attended Newtech Skill Center for Pre-Veterinary Assissting
Future Plans: Attend EWU for a BS in Animal Sciences, then attend a Veterinary School. One day, I would like to open my own Clinic.
Extracurriculars: President of the Guild, a club devoted to tabletop games, such as DnD. 3 year member of FFA, and 3 year member of JROTC
Favorite Quote: We all sell ourselves short. Sometimes, someone needs to come around and count up all our spare change to show us how much we are really worth.
Favorite Memory: Overall, I really loved the Wednesdays I spent at the Guild. I loved playing and running dnd, and the stories we wove together. I loved the excitement when we did something awesome, the frustration when a puzzle or combat was just too difficult.
Advice To Future Generations: Always try something new. Always. You may be suprised by how much you like it, it could become your new favorite thing, your stress reliever. Make new friends, and dont be afraid to speak up. Your voice matters.
Parents Names: Robin Ehresman
