Students Name: Serina
School: Mead High School
Accomplishments: Serina has come such a long way since Freshman year. She has embraced her favorite subjects and worked so hard for her GPA. She was recently accepted to Eastern and I couldn't be more proud.
Future Plans: Serina plans on attending Eastern Washington University. She is wanting to try out Psychology. She also has an amazing talent with painting. Her artistic talent is definitely going to take her to some amazing places in this world. She will be noticed and "Serina Lewis" will be a known name.
Extracurriculars: Serina has been involved in track and art. She has taken Spanish and can speak it flawlessly. She loves reading and her own creative writing and poetry. It is like magic when this girl picks up a brush or a pen.
Favorite Quote: "If it is to be it's up to me" This one is a family favorite.
"Blessed are the forgetful, for they get the better even of their blunders." Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Favorite Memory: I know my girl and she would have many favorite memories. How do you choose just one. I will try though. Candlelight evenings playing cards in hers and mines apartment. She was so young and she got very excited for those evenings.
Advice To Future Generations: When it seems like you will never understand a subject or an assignment, don't give up. Ask anyone you can and work hard because getting that cap and gown is worth more than words can ever say.
Parents Names: Nichole Holt and David Holt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.