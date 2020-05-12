Students Name: Seth Afraid-of-Hawk Moonias
School: Idaho Virtual Academy class of 2020
Accomplishments: Always showed up for class and did tons of community service with the local frybread shop downtown
Future Plans: Studying Irish and Native American heritage/potentially becoming a tribal medicine man
Extracurriculars: Basketball
Favorite Quote: "Hey victor!" From the movie Smoke Signals
Favorite Memory: Spending 18th birthday at the casino
Advice To Future Generations: never give up and never surrender
Parents Names: Brandon Williams and Rita Afraid-of-Hawk
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.