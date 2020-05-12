Seth Afraid-of-Hawk Moonias

Students Name: Seth Afraid-of-Hawk Moonias

School: Idaho Virtual Academy class of 2020

Accomplishments: Always showed up for class and did tons of community service with the local frybread shop downtown

Future Plans: Studying Irish and Native American heritage/potentially becoming a tribal medicine man

Extracurriculars: Basketball

Favorite Quote: "Hey victor!" From the movie Smoke Signals

Favorite Memory: Spending 18th birthday at the casino

Advice To Future Generations: never give up and never surrender

Parents Names: Brandon Williams and Rita Afraid-of-Hawk

