Students Name: Tate Cornell
School: Central Valley High School
Accomplishments: Tate maintained a GPA of 3.85 through his high school years.
Future Plans: He will be attending EWU for his first few years then on to Med School as he wants to be a Neurosurgeon.
Extracurriculars: Defensive Tackle for Football. Was going to take Track and participate in Shotput, Discus and Javelin. He would have had an Amazing season. Was in Jazz band and played Trombone. He was Sargent at Arms in middle school.
Favorite Memory: Every day we could spend with him was a blessing. He is the most caring and loving kid. Never fails to tell us he loves us and gives us a hug!
Advice To Future Generations: Hold on to your dreams and fulfill them! You will be an Amazing Surgeon as you have the most caring and loving manner. Congrats! We love you Gpa and Gma
Parents Names: Todd and Jamie Cornell
