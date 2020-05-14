Tori Crone

Students Name: Tori Crone

School: Shadle Park High School

Graduate Gift Registry Link: tgt.gifts/Tori2020-1

Accomplishments: Awarded "Most Inspirational" for this years volleyball season

Future Plans: I plan on taking a gap year and just working and then eventually attending SFCC.

Extracurriculars: Volleyball

Favorite Quote: “Wherever you go, go with all your heart.”

—Confucius

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is volleyball and all the good times we had together.

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every second of high school before you know it you will be a senior and graduating!

Parents Names: Lucia Crone

Tags

Celebrate the Seniors of 2020

Submit a profile of your favorite senior to have them featured in our Senior Celebration Virtual Yearbook. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well!