Students Name: Tori Crone
School: Shadle Park High School
Graduate Gift Registry Link: tgt.gifts/Tori2020-1
Accomplishments: Awarded "Most Inspirational" for this years volleyball season
Future Plans: I plan on taking a gap year and just working and then eventually attending SFCC.
Extracurriculars: Volleyball
Favorite Quote: “Wherever you go, go with all your heart.”
—Confucius
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is volleyball and all the good times we had together.
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every second of high school before you know it you will be a senior and graduating!
Parents Names: Lucia Crone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.