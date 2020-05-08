Trevor Butz

Students Name: Trevor Butz

School: Mead High School

Accomplishments: ASB leadership

Future Plans: Attend EWU for a BA and go to Gonzaga Law.

Extracurriculars: Soccer, Track, Tennis

Parents Names: Nancy M Butz

Tags

Celebrate the Seniors of 2020

Submit a profile of your favorite senior to have them featured in our Senior Celebration Virtual Yearbook. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well!