Students Name: Tristin Goodwin
School: North Central High School
Accomplishments: Senior class treasurer. College success foundation member. First in family to graduate high school. First in family to go to college
Future Plans: Eastern Washington University this fall
Extracurriculars: CSF member. Student body-treasurer
Favorite Quote: “Keep holding on to your hobbies you lived for as a kid, because those hobbies will keep you living when you’re old”
Favorite Memory: 5-peat groovy shoes winner!!!
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t stress about who you think you should be in high school because by the time it’s all over you’ll be a completely different person and want different things
Parents Names: Stephanie and Chris Mckinney
