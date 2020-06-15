West Valley

Students Name: West Valley E-Gal Dancers

School: West Valley

Accomplishments: These four dancers are all members of the 2019 2A/3A State Champion Dance Team. They planned to defend that title at State this year before it was cancelled due to Covid19. They will graduate tomorrow wearing Purple Heart ribbons in memory of their teammate, Sophie Hawley. (Elan Boxley, Brooklyn Parkey, Samie Schaffer, and Mattingly Kreider)

Coaches Name: Jodee Cahalan

Celebrate the Seniors of 2020

