Students Name: Whitney Bertholic
School: Mt. Spokane High School & Spokane Falls Community College
Accomplishments: Thespian Nationals Qualifier, All-State Choir Soloist, Jazz Choir Most Inspirational, Best Supporting Actress for "The Grandest Quest" at MSHS, Choir, Theater, and Swimming Letterman, Maestro Award at Disney's Worldstrides Music Festival, Director's Choice Soloist at DeMiero Jazz Festival, Dean's Honor Roll throughout high school & Running Start, Phi Theta Kappa member, Full scholarship to Whitworth University
Future Plans: Music Education major with vocal/choral concentration at Whitworth University, minoring in Theater and Dance
Extracurriculars: Jazz and Chamber choirs, Theater, Leadership, church worship team
Favorite Quote: "Why fit in when you were born to stand out?" --Dr. Suess
Favorite Memory: Pranking Mr. Eyestone when I dressed up as him for Halloween. The expression on his face when I walked in late and commandeered directing the choir was priceless!
Advice To Future Generations: Kindness will get you far. Be kind and work hard, and you'll get where you want to go. What you do now DOES matter. Plan for tomorrow while living in today. Don't let your plans for your future keep you from enjoying where you are right now. Make wise choices and don't be an idiot! Never forget who you are.
Parents Names: Matt and Emily Bertholic
