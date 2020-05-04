Students Name: Victor Ling
School: Medical Lake
Accomplishments: Victor has earned 12 varsity letters in his HS career. In wrestling XC and track.
Victor is a great teammate and a great team leader as well as a very good student.
Victor led the medical Lake XC team to a 3rd place finish at state championships in Pasco this year, finishing 1st for his team. He also qualified for state wrestling championship his junior and senior year placing 8th as a junior. Victor is very hard working and loves to compete, he is a wonderful son, brother, and friend to all who meet him.
Future Plans: Victor applied for and won a very prestigious national army ROTC scholarship and will be attending one of several universities he has applied to and been accepted to. Victor has been accepted at universities from Boston to Arizona to San Francisco back to EWU and U of I. Victor will enter the Army as an officer after graduating from the college ROTC program he chooses.
Extracurriculars: Victor has competed in Judo since he was 7 years old, he loves to play any sport and especially lives running, he has many awesome friends but none more so than his younger brother by a year Vincent. They do everything together and are best friends.
Favorite Quote: Dodgers are gonna win it all this year, old man!
Favorite Memory: When Victor won his 3rd wrestling match at state his junior year insuring he would place and make it on the medal stand, his celebration on the mat and looking into the stands to see his family and school cheering and then jumping into his coach for a huge hug!
Advice To Future Generations: Rule #1: Be like Victor, when in doubt refer to rule #1!
