After such a cool and soggy start to the week, Thursday was a nice reminder of what late Spring, almost Summer is supposed to feel like! And at least for the majority of the day on Friday we'll be saying the same.
Warm air continues to stream in from the south which will help boost our temperatures into the upper-70s by Friday afternoon, but if you're out enjoying the warmth, make sure you keep an eye to the sky.
After 8PM we expect showers and thunderstorms to start to form and stream south to north all the way into Saturday morning, before finally pushing out with spotty showers continuing Saturday and Father's Day Sunday.
Our weather looks to take a nicer turn as we officially welcome Summer with sunshine and 70s by Tuesday.