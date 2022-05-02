A storm system traversing the Inland Northwest on Monday brought a stark contrast to the beautiful weather on Bloomsday, but we won't have to wait long for some nice days to return.
Monday's storm made for overcast, gray skies, and even brought some pretty decent rainfall to parts of the Inland Northwest. As of Monday night, it's already moving out.
As it does, a short ridge of high pressure is building in behind it, which will bring a nice warm-up Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will bump back into the mid-upper 60s and low-70s under partly sunny skies both days.
Unfortunately, just as quickly as the high pressure arrives, it exits as another wet storm arrives on Thursday. That looks to kick off an active weather period with rain, wind and much cooler temperatures (falling back into the low-50s) through Saturday. Mother's Day looks dry for the moment...but a bit chilly, with a possible frost Sunday morning.
-Blake