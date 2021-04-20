Aside from our recent bouts with wind, so far our April has been feeling a little bit more like May, or even June! We've been enjoying plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Well, I'm here to tell you, time is running out on this early summer stretch, so enjoy it while you can.
High pressure will make for another sunny day on Wednesday, with the warmest temperatures of the week in the upper-60s. But another cold front Thursday, cools us back down and even brings a small chance of a few afternoon thunderstorms.
The biggest change will be happening over the weekend as our weather pattern shifts back to more typical spring conditions. Saturday might just be the wettest day we've seen since mid-February, with showers continuing into next week.