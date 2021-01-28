After most of the month of January wasn't cold enough for Spokane to see much snow, we finally cooled down enough to remember what winter looks like this week. But it looks like our cool-down may already be over.
Temperatures will start to warm back up again as we approach the weekend, with highs in the 40s by Saturday!
Friday looks to be another cloudy, but mostly dry day, with Saturday yielding a few spotty showers.
Our next best chance for precipitation arrives on Sunday but will likely fall as just rain or a rain/snow mix.
Rain chances continue through early next week, before drier weather pushes in mid-week. If you're looking for some snow this weekend, head to the mountains!