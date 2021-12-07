Tuesday was a nice little break, but our active weather pattern picks back up again on Wednesday. A warm front will move through overnight, which will warm most locations above freezing, and kept any precipitation as mainly rain showers.
The one exception to that is north Idaho and northeastern Washington where some light snow and freezing drizzle before 7AM could make for a slick start on the roads (see Winter Weather Advisory below).
But it's the trailing cold front that'll have the biggest impact and this time it's not the snow, but the wind!
Gusts up to 40mph will be likely through Wednesday afternoon, before calming down Wednesday night.
That same front will also bring LOTS of snow to the mountain passes, so travelers beware. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for 12-18" of snow over the Cascades through Thursday.
Expect some quieter days to round out the work week before our next system brings a mix of rain, snow and gusty winds for the weekend!