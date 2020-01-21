The last two weeks certainly got our winter back on track! So far in January we've seen over 18" of snow, which is more than we had all Fall/Winter before January began.
But now, a change-up. A warmer weather pattern this week will boost afternoon temperatures into the mid-40s by Thursday, and even our overnight lows will stay above freezing.
Several storm systems will bring mostly rain in the valleys and keep the snow way up in the mountains through the rest of the week. Look for our next round of rain to arrive Wednesday afternoon and last into Thursday. Even the northern valleys will warm up enough by Thursday to just be seeing rain.
But while this will be mostly rain in the lower elevations, mountain passes could continue to see some snow. Make sure you're still checking pass conditions and that you have the proper equipment (chains, traction tires) before you head out!
