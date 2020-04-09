What a week! With all of us feeling cooped up, at least the weather delivered. And we get another beautiful day on Friday, and it looks to be the warmest one yet! Not just of the week, but of the year so far where we could hit 70° in Spokane.
But make the most of it, a cold front arriving Saturday will bring a major cool-down for the weekend. Most place will see temps fall 15-20° in 24 hours with high temperatures barely hitting 50° by Saturday afternoon. That front will also bring gusty winds through Saturday.
The front moves out in time for Easter, but you may want to push the egg-hunts to later in the day, as morning temperatures will be below freezing!
