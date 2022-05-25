It's been 232 days since we last hit 70° in Spokane. About 7.5 months! And after such a long wait, it might finally be over by Thursday afternoon.
We had a chance to hit 70° on Wednesday, but the afternoon sunbreaks were too little too late, and we ended the day at 65°. The clouds will be back again on Thursday, but an even stronger push of warm air should be able to overcome the clouds and finally launch us into the mid-70s!
But enjoy the warmth early in the day! The same surge of warm air is also bringing some moisture as our next storm system approaches. That is looking like a potent combination for thunderstorms Thursday evening, some of which could become severe.
What is the difference between a severe thunderstorm and just our regular "run-of-the-mill" storms?! To be considered severe, a storm has to be capable of producing wind gusts of 58 mph or higher, or up to 1" diameter hailstones!
As of right now the gusty winds and torrential downpouring rain looks to be the biggest threats. As for the timing and location, the best chance for storms to become severe looks to be between 5PM-10PM, primarily over the Palouse, Camas Prairie and Central Idaho Panhandle. Storms are also possible further north (around Spokane) but less likely they become severe in nature. (see graphic below).
Once the cold front passes, cooler air arrives as we head into the Memorial Day weekend and that means more unsettled weather with another round of showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Friday and widespread rain on Sunday. The "Unofficial Start to Summer" won't feel too summer-y this year.
-Blake