Needless to say, it's been a fairly cool and wet last 10 days or so. But, I've got some good news! Much warmer weather is right around the corner, and it could lead to some of the warmest temperatures of the year by, near 70°, by Thursday afternoon.
Expect to wake up to a few clouds Wednesday morning, but those clouds should start to clear out by the afternoon, becoming sunny and allowing temperatures to warm into the low-60s around Spokane! Even warmer air arrives Thursday ahead of a cold front that brings rain showers by Thursday night-Friday, along with some gusty winds. But even more good news, that system moves out fairly quickly and we should see sunshine return in time for Easter Sunday!
-Blake Jensen