The arctic air that has gripped the Inland Northwest through the middle of the week, and dropped temps down into the single digits, is finally taking the hint, and just in time for the weekend.
Our warm-up looks to continue on Friday, as we bounce all the way back up into the mid-40s, although clouds will once again dominate the day.
Saturday looks to stay mostly dry right now, but we are expecting a big shift in the pattern that will allow several storms to roll through Saturday night-next Tuesday.
For most of us, that means rain with temps back in the 50s, but our mountains look to get hit pretty hard with snow!
Have a great weekend, and remember to set the clocks ahead an hour Saturday night! Yay for later sunsets!