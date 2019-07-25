Temperatures yesterday only worked their way up into the mid 70's here in Spokane, today we are on the warming trend with the daytime high anticipated to top out around the mid 80's. We have plenty of sunshine today and that will continue into tomorrow. Winds today are much calmer than what we've seen the past few days which is good news for firefighters.
To finish up the work week we stretch into the low 90's. Tomorrow evening a dry cold front will pass through the area making it breezy at times with those wind speeds really ramping up Saturday. The cold front does look to drop temperatures back down to about normal by Saturday.
For next week expect seasonal weather, so plenty of sunshine! Plan those outdoor activities and don't forget the sunscreen!