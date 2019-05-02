After a cool and breezy week, conditions are improving just in time for Bloomsday weekend!
A pesky area of low pressure has kept our temperatures below average, in the 50s, all week long. But it's finally starting to push out of the region, allowing warmer air to move back in! That means 70s by Saturday and Sunday!
We'll start to notice the changes as early as Friday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures back into the mid-60s by the afternoon. Some high clouds will be possible at times over the weekend, but otherwise both Saturday and Bloomsday Sunday will be nice and warm!
And if you haven't yet, you might want to start thinking about turning the sprinklers on. The dry and mild weather is expected to last through much of next week as well!
-Blake