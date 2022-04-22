It's been a long, cold and showery two weeks for the Inland Northwest, and while we need to the moisture, and the mountain snow has been a nice addition to our snowpack...it would be nice to get back to REAL Spring weather. Well wish no longer!
High pressure is finally starting to build back into the region (remember high pressure is the good one) and just in time for the weekend! That means we are in for at least a couple really nice days!
Expect to wake up to sunshine on Saturday, but at least early on it'll be a bit chilly with temps near freezing. It'll warm up quickly though and by the afternoon we expect to see our first 60° day since April 8th!
The high pressure strengthens even more on Sunday, meaning even warmer temperatures and still plenty of sunshine. Mid-60s around Spokane.
Soak it up though, because by next Tuesday we could be soaking once again. Once that storm moves through we'll slide back into the "cooler than average" pattern that has plagued us much of the month.
Have a great weekend! See you Monday!
-Blake