SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) says extremely cold temperatures may lead to some vaccine appointments being rescheduled.
According to a statement posted on Facebook, staff at DOH mass vaccination sites are doing everything to make sure people are safe. However, if road or weather conditions are bad, mass vaccination sites may need to close.
If this happens, people with appointments will be notified and their appointment will be rescheduled.
Winter weather is heading our way!
Depending on where you live, you may see significant snowfall and it may last through the weekend. Your vaccination is important to us, but please do not put yourself and others in danger by driving unsafely in the snow and ice to get your COVID-19 vaccine. Staff at our DOH mass vaccination sites are doing everything they can to make sure people are safe, which includes keeping an eye on road conditions. If the weather is bad, we may need to close our sites.We ask that you follow DOH, your county health department, and local news for updates. Please remember, your health and safety is our number one priority!
