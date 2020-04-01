OLYMPIA, Wash - The Washington Health Benefit Exchange announced that it is extending the current special enrollment period for individuals who are uninsured.
The original special enrollment period, which ran from March 10, 2020 through April 8, 2020, will now continue through May 8, 2020. Coverage will start May 1, 2020 for customers who enroll after April 8.
“We continue to see a steady number of people seeking health coverage. Washington has been hit hard by the pandemic and the next several weeks will be challenging. We want to be sure that health insurance is available for those who need it.,” said Exchange Chief Executive Officer Pam MacEwan. It is critically important to provide extra time for people to gain health coverage for themselves, and their families.”
Since March 10, more than 4,000 uninsured individuals have requested a special open enrollment with over 2,500 having completed their enrollment for coverage starting April 1.
For more information or to request a special enrollment, click here or call the Customer Support Center between 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday- Friday at 1-855-923-4633; TTY: 855-627-9604.
