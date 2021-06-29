Washington reopening Wednesday as Inland Northwest vaccination records lack

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Wednesday, Washington reopens as the state's overall vaccination rate approaches 70%.

According to the state's data dashboard, the vaccination rate for people 16 and older is 68.2%. For people 18 and older, that number is 73.1%.

In Spokane County, 40.1% of the population is fully vaccinated. 

OTHER NEARBY COUNTIES (Population Fully Vaccinated):

  • Pend Oreille County, 26.8%
  • Okanogan County, 45.7%
  • Lincoln County, 36.5%
  • Grant County, 35.9%
  • Garfield County, 23.5%
  • Franklin County, 29.6%
  • Ferry County: 31.6%
  • Douglas County: 43.3%
  • Columbia County: 29.3%
  • Chelan County: 49.8%
  • Benton County: 37.3%
  • Asotin County: 29.0%

