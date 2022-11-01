SPOKANE, Wash. - As crime continues to be on voters' minds this election cycle, Tuesday, sheriffs across the state are calling some legislators out for claiming they are pro-police in order to get votes this election cycle.
Police reform laws, enacted in 2021, are a hot-button issue for law enforcement agencies across Washington state especially now, going into the election.
Several sheriffs including Spokane's, urging voters to raise their voices this election cycle to help get crime off the streets.
"Now is an important time, you need to know where your senators stand on this position," Sheriff Bill Elfo or Whatcom County said.
Tuesday, sheriffs who represent five Washington counties including Spokane, said now is the time to take a long look at candidates and where they stand on certain issues.
"It's become more to light now with some of the literature we're seeing in our mailboxes, ads we're hearing on the radio, tv and some people we know that did not support us bought into this agenda now claiming they're the biggest supporters of public safety and law enforcement," he said.
"Show us, show us what you mean by supporting law enforcement, show us that you're willing to make a change," Sheriff Robert R. Snaza or Lewis County said.
The change these sheriffs are talking about is to the police reform laws enacted July of 2021, originally intended to change the way police arrest suspects, conduct pursuits and use force after 2020's police brutality protests. But these sheriffs say those laws do more harm than good.
"Here we are 16 months later, we have a massive crime rise," Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said.
And they say this election is more important than ever, elevating beyond state legislators to the national stage.
"Our cities are being destroyed by crime, our police are not being supported," U.S Senate challenger Tiffany Smiley said.
"Crime is an issue everyone needs to address at the local at the state and at the federal level," US Senate incumbent Patty Murray said.
Crime is a hot topic in the U.S Senate race between Murray and Smiley as Washington remains at the lowest number of officers per capita in the country. Both promise more funding and resources.
"Ensure that our police officers have access to federal grants for $5,000 retention recruiting bonuses. I will work closely with prosecutors," Smiley said. "To make sure we prosecute repeat offenders."
"That is exactly why under the American rescue plan we put resources in there for our police officers so they can stay on the job and fight," Murray said.
It's important to note, the sheriffs did not call out any specific races that matter to us here in Spokane but instead asked voters to make sure they look at the candidates and what they bring to the plate.