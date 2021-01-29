The Seattle Times is reporting that the Washington State Auditor's office has experienced a security breach.
The auditor's office told them in a statement that one of their software vendors, Accellion, was breached by "an unauthorized user."
No details have yet been given about what kind of information may have been compromised, according to the Seattle Times. The full article written by Jim Brunner can be read here.
Locally, a city of Spokane spokesperson says that a small percentage of city employees were impacted by a data breach, but did not specify if it was part of the state auditor breach. He told KHQ that there were not any public databases compromised in the city of Spokane and resident data is not in danger.