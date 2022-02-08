WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is opening its free COVID-19 test portal for the third time.
To order an at-home test kit, which contains up to five tests inside, click here. The kits will be delivered to your address at no cost, but only while supplies last.
The portal was last opened on Jan. 21, where in eight hours, all 1.4 million available tests were claimed. The DOH says approximately 340,000 households received tests. When more supplies become available, DOH says the state will open the portal for a fourth time.
After you order your tests, they should arrive within a few days.