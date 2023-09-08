SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers say they're cracking down on motorcyclists driving recklessly on highways around the region, as the number of fatal crashes in Spokane County continues to rise.
According to data from WSP, there have been 18 fatal crashes through September 1 of this year in Spokane County– a 200% increase compared to the same time frame last year which saw six fatal crashes.
The Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) online crash data portal shows 10 of those fatal crashes have involved a motorcycle, and there have been 28 suspected serious injury crashes involving a motorcycle.
Some motorcyclists have been intentionally flying by state troopers on the highway at more than 150 miles per hour, videoing it and then posting it publicly to social media.
Three videos provided to NonStop Local by WSP were posted publicly by a now-deleted Instagram and TikTok account called "waveride.r6," and shows the driver whipping by car after car and weaving in and out of lanes on I-90 at mind-boggling speeds, even seeming to brag about zooming by WSP troopers and outrunning a Spokane Police car.
"The more crazy videos they can get, the more followers they get," said Trooper Rob Nance.
Nance is a member of WSP's Aggressive Driving Apprehension Team, which is specifically tasked with addressing reckless drivers.
"My first thought is 'what if he hits something in the roadway?'" Nance says while watching one of the videos. "I mean, he even states he does 140, 150, 160 miles an hour consistently."
Before the accounts were deleted, NonStop Local saw dozens of other videos posted to the social media channels, showing similar feats of reckless driving.
Detectives filed search warrants and tracked down the driver, who was identified in court documents as 25-year-old Dallas Rogers.
Rogers appeared in court earlier this week, and plead not guilty to a handful of felony charges, including reckless endangerment, reckless driving and attempting to elude police vehicles.
"They seem to be almost more gutsy, they seem to risk more than they would before social media was around," Nance said.
Troopers say these bikers aren't only risking their lives, but everyone else's too.
"These are 800 pound missiles that are going down the road at a high rate, and along with the driver, they're a human bullet," Nance said. "If they come off that bike doing 120, 150 miles an hour, a windshield or a window is not going to stop them. They're going to go right through that vehicle that they hit."
WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell says there have been more fatal motorcycle crashes over the last few months, and believes there's a direct correlation to the uptick in reckless riding they're seeing.
"This is priority one, our traffic deaths in the state of Washington are outrageous right now," Riddell said. "We don't want it to end in a tragedy, we don't want it to end in someone else getting hurt or that motorcycle rider dying, but, we're also not afraid to pursue charges for those that choose to run and not stop for the troopers behind them."
Next week, NonStop Local will have an exclusive, in-depth look at how troopers are using all of the tools at their disposal–including motorcycle troopers and aerial surveillance–to try and stop motorcyclists from riding recklessly on the region's roads.