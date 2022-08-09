SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol will be ramping up patrols starting August 9 as Washington State University students return to Pullman for fall semester.
Troopers in Whitman, Adams, Grant, and Kittitas counties will be focusing on speeding, distracted/impaired driving and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis.
Speeding still remains a major cause of collisions across the state. Troopers will closely monitor posted speed limits to prevent tragedies from occurring on our roadways. Drivers should pay close attention to all speed limit changes as they travel across the state. Troopers will have zero tolerance for drivers found to be impaired while behind the wheel. Also, motorists should not drive distracted.
“Our primary mission is to ensure that everyone arrives back to school safely and without incident,” said WSP District 4 Commander Captain Jeff Otis.
Drivers traveling to and from WSU will see an increased WSP presence on State Routes 26 & 195 as well as Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass. The emphasis patrols will be running through August 20.