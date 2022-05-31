SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - As police reform laws swept the nation after 2020's Black Lives Matter protests, one law in particular is making it hard for law enforcement in Washington to do their job.
Among other changes to police tactics, the main issue is with pursuits.
Police say ever since these new laws went into effect, they've seen more criminals abuse it because they know officers are less likely to chase after them if they refuse to pull over.
"Over the last 7 months, since those reform bills went into effect, we have seen a significant increase in crime," Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said in February, talking about the impact of the 2021 legislative session and the sweeping police reform bills.
Since then, little has changed when it comes to police chases.
"What has happened is it's creating an environment where everyone knows I don't need to stop and I can flee and they absolutely are," Chief Meidl said in February.
"Between January 1 of this year and May 17 of this year, we've had 934 people flee from us. In comparison, the same timeframe in 2020. We engaged in 219 pursuits. So the number of people that have at least attempted to flee from us, what would be close equivalent, has increased significantly," Public Information Officer Sergeant Darren for the Washington State Patrol Wright said.
Over the last few months, lawmakers heard the pleas from law enforcement agencies across the state and they've actually passed some changes to the new police laws, like lowering the requirements for police to use force on someone if they're running away while they're being questioned.
However, when it comes to police pursuits, the so-called "fix" officers wanted, failed in the Senate.
Police say the result is even more drivers are refusing to pull over and by law, more times than not, officers can't chase after them.
"It is occurring quite a bit. And in urban areas where there's more densely populated more traffic and stuff like that. Nightshift is seeing this sometimes three to five times in a shift, day shift seeing it one or two times a day almost," he said.
It's an issue, Wright said is frustrating.
"It can be at times, you know, we tend to know that if somebody's running from us, there's probably a reason for it. But the intent of the law was to reduce pursuits and it's been successful," he said. "We all, most law enforcement officers want to help people, want to serve people, and want to protect people from those that want to do wrong. So when people get away, it's always been frustrating."
But until things change, Wright said they've been forced to get creative.
"We're trying to employ other methods to try to catch these people, we employ our aircraft. So we follow these people till they come to a stop, and then we'll arrest them without having to engage in pursuit endangering the public," he said. "So we'd rather focus on how we can complete our job now, and let the legislature do their job as they see fit."
Now it's important to note that it's still a felony not to pull over for law enforcement even if they don't chase after you. And when they find you, you'll face charges.