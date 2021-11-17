SPOKANE, WA - From reviving crumbling bridges and roadways to creating widespread broadband internet access, Washington state is set to receive billions of dollars in funding from the federal infrastructure bill President Biden signed this week.
"Our roads our bridges our highways need to have improvements, we need a federal partner at our back - local communities just can't fund these kinds of projects. So, this help is coming. It's on its way, communities can start planning, people can start putting their projects together and hiring for them. So, it means jobs," Democratic Washington State Senator Patty Murray said. "I am so excited that the president has signed into law, an infrastructure bill that is going to make the difference in the lives of so many people."
The controversial move Biden calls an "investment in America's future," but critics say the president's spending is still going too far. Senator Murray said now is the time to invest.
"Our economy is really held back right now. We are seeing supply shortages; we're seeing a lot of challenges with people going back to work. We're seeing projects that need to be done so we can move our goods and services faster. And they are held up because we have not made these investments," she said. "So, it's absolutely critical that like any business would do, you invest in your country, you invest in your business, in order to be there for the future. That's what we're doing."
Washington state is only set to receive a small part, $8.6 billion out of the $1.2 trillion spending plan.
Let's break it down.
- More than $600 million will go toward repairing and upgrading roads and bridges.
- Around 1.7 billion will be for public transportation.
- $882 million will help clean up our waterways removing lead pipes and address lead-contaminated drinking water
- $100 million will help expand reliable internet access to 241,000 people here in Washington.
"We found during COVID, what we already knew, which is too many people didn't have access to broadband. We had students who were doing their homework in a McDonald's parking lot, because they didn't have broadband at home," Murray said. "We had people who couldn't access health care, because they didn't have the capability in their home to talk to their doctor when they needed it."
So, what does all of this money really mean for us here in Eastern Washington and when will we see any of these changes take place?
"We are the society that says, but I want this tomorrow. I understand that we all do. But we also know the infrastructure takes a while the planning, the prepping, making sure that communities have what they need to begin to build and project these projects," she said. "So, we won't see the completion of them for a while. But we will start seeing communities planning asking for the grants and hiring people to do the work and that will help our economy in the short term."
Senator Murray said that within a 5 year span we really should be seeing this money take effect in our community.