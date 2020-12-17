Once Pfizer announced their vaccine would need to be kept at an ultra cold temp, Washington State University said they knew they had the proper equipment to be of assistance to local health departments.
"Particularly in the eastern half of the state there's going to be a need for space to be able to store these vaccines at these ultra low temperatures so we actually approached the governors office and offered to make our freezers available and they took us up on the offer," Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Phil Weiler said.
Thursday, the school received their first shipment of Pfizer vaccines to store for Whitman County. WSU says their school was built for a mission like this.
"Washington State University was created back in 1890 was specifically to be of service to the people of the state of Washington, that's kind of our cure mission. From our perspective this really allows us to lean into that core mission of the institution which is to be of service and help solve problems for Washingtonians," added Weiler.
As students returned to the Palouse, WSU found themselves dealing with one of the worst outbreaks in the area with Covid spreading like wildfire. Now, they are just looking to spread hope.
"If we can get those most vulnerable populations immunized quickly then I think that sets up the rest of the community to get their vaccines in due time. We are protecting the people who are going to protect us and protect the people who are most at risk of contracting the illness," Weiler stated.
WSU has a total of five campuses, and they hope to partner with other local health departments to store the vaccine.
