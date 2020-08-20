SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Supreme Court ruled in favor of Substitute House Bill (SHB) 2887's constitutionality. This bill proposed adding two additional county commissioners to Spokane, bringing the total number to five.
Now, there will be five county commissioners in Spokane by 2022.
RECENT HISTORY:
Right now, all noncharter counties in Washington State, including Spokane County, are required to have three commissioners unless the county is increased by voters, according to state law.
According to court documents, Spokane County residents have voted and rejected adding additional commissioners, most recently in 2015. But, in 2018, the legislature enacted SHB 2887 anyways.
Court documents say that Spokane County, former and current Spokane County commissioners and the Washington State Association of Counties argue this law violates Article XI, section four of Washington's constitution.
Documents say the constitution mandates the legislature to establish a uniform system of county government throughout the state and requires the legislature to provide for the election of county commissioners through general and uniform laws. Some say SHB 2887 goes against these rules.
But, supporters of the SHB 2887 said in court documents that the bill is in fact constitutional.
"Under article XI, section 4, SHB 2887 properly sets forth a 'uniform system' such that any noncharter county that exceeds 400,000 people in population will be subjected to SHB 2887's requirements," the documents said. "Further, under article XI, section 5, the legislature may classify counties by population for any purpose that does not violate other constitutional provisions, and SHB 2887 is a general law that properly implements district-only elections for noncharter counties of a certain size."
PREVIOUS ARGUMENTS:
The constitutionality of a uniform government was argued in Maulsby v. Fleming in 1915. This set precedent for SHB 2887 being unconstitutional.
However, a 1924 amendment to Washington's constitution (Title XI) ruled in favor of providing the legislature more flexibility in structuring county government.
DECISION:
The Washington State Supreme Court voted 9-0 in favor of SHB 2887 being constitutional. They decided SHB 2887 puts a "uniform system of county government" that follows Washington's constitution. They also ruled that SHB 2778 is a general law that classifies counties by population for structuring county government.
