A small child was struck by a Boston Police cruiser on Monday and surveillance video captured the moment it happened.
The cruiser was at a stop when the 1-year-old girl stepped in front of the SUV and the officer pulled away, running the little girl over.
Onlookers, including her mother, rushed to the little girl's aid.
Witnesses said they thought the little girl wasn't breathing, but shortly after she was placed in the ambulance the girl started crying.
The young girl's most serious injury is a broken collarbone, and she is expected to fully recover.
It is not clear whether the officer will face any disciplinary measures.