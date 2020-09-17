Calif. - New evacuation warnings were issued Wednesday night as the Bobcat Fire burned for its 10th day in California's Angeles National Forest.
Over 46,000 acres have burned and the fire is 3% contained. The fire grew by about 1,900 acres on Wednesday, while containment remained unchanged.
On Tuesday, the fire was within 500 feet of the Mount Wilson Observatory, but firefighters were able to protect the 116-year-old site.
The cause of the fire hasn't yet been determined.
