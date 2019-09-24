Authorities in California are searching for a man who attacked a female real estate agent in Encino.
The attack was caught on camera and shows the real estate agent holding a cell phone as her attacker stands on the steps. The man then shakes the woman's hand and suddenly shoves her off the steps.
The woman falls into some bushes and lets out some piercing screams as the man touches her chest and runs off.
The agent, who wishes to remain anonymous, says she doesn't know why he did this. She was not seriously harmed but did suffer some bruises. She also added that she saw the attacker a week earlier at another open house.
The attacker is described as being in his 40s, crossed-eyed and going by the name "Tom".