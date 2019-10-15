A heartwarming moment was caught on camera recently on an American Airlines flight between a captain and a young boy.
Joe Weis was making his last flight before retirement with his wife aboard for the trip. She was seated next to a mother and her young son and it turned out the boy was taking his first flight ever!
Weis wanted to do something special for the boy so he invited him and his mother into the cockpit and presented the boy, named Ki, with his captain's wings!
Weis pinned the wings onto Ki's shirt and he even got to pretend to fly the plane. Ki then said thank you in sign language to Captain Weis.
Ki's mother, Sarah, says they both were so excited by the gesture. It was certainly a memorable flight for both the Captain and Ki
