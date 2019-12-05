Security cameras caught the moment a car flew through the air and hit multiple other vehicles at a dealership in Florida.
Cameras show the vehicle sailing over several cars at a Citrus County car dealership Tuesday around 1:30 in the afternoon.
Authorities said the driver suffered a medical event, then became dizzy and hit an embankment, causing the car to fly almost 140 feet in the air!
The car landed in the Crystal Ford parking lot and struck three vehicles in the process.
The driver received medical treatment and luckily, no one else was injured.
