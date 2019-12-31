The saying is cats have nine lives. Colin Mulvany's cat, Rudy, might be down to eight.
Monday night, Mulvany came home from work, went into his bathroom and heard something he wasn't expecting - a "meow" coming from the wall.
Turns out, earlier in the day, a contractor was doing some remodel work in the bathroom. Rudy wandered into the crawlspace when the contractor wasn't looking. The contractor then put up the drywall, sealing Rudy into the wall.
Mulvaney had to call the contractor to come back to the home and cut a hole in the wall to free Rudy.
Once Rudy was out, he scurried away unhurt, apparently having learned his lesson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.