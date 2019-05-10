A group of World War II planes commemorated the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion with a flyover.
The D-Day Squadron of seven World War II planes flew over Arlington National Cemetery after taking off from the Frederick Municipal Airport in Frederick, Maryland.
Planes included six C-47 Dakota transport aircraft and one T-6 Texan.
The squadron will also be traveling to France to participate in a Normandy flyover crossing the English Channel to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2019.