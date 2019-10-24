A South Carolina deputy became an example of the dangers of distracted driving and it was caught on camera.
Chelsea Cockrell was working the crosswalk at an elementary school when a driver plowed into her, tossing the Kershaw County deputy.
Cockrell had the blue lights activated on her patrol car and she was wearing a bright yellow reflective jacket when she was hit.
The video shows the driver did not slow down before he hit the deputy. He admitted to police he was looking at his phone instead of the road.
According to the sheriff's office, Cockrell is going to be ok. She was treated and released from a hospital in Columbia.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. So far, no charges have been announced.
