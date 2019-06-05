The search continues for the driver who hit a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper during a traffic stop last month.
Video of the May 25th incident was released on Wednesday and it shows the Trooper in the road during a traffic stop on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood, Florida.
As the trooper walks to the side of the road he is hit by a white sedan which then flees the scene. The video shows the trooper flip over the hood as the car speeds away.
Fortunately, the trooper only suffered cuts to his head and a broken wrist.
Investigators say they found the abandoned vehicle a few days after the incident but they're still looking for the driver.