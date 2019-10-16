Broward County, Florida officials are looking for two female suspects caught on camera drugging a man at a casino.
It happened last month at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood.
Broward County Police released this surveillance video Wednesday.
The victim was playing poker when the women approach him. A short time later the women and the same man were seen together at a slot machine.
Police say that's when one of them poured a substance into the man's drink.
The victim said he felt drugged and had difficulty moving. A driver, pretending to work for a ride share company drove them to the victim's hotel in Dania Beach.
The man says when he woke up the next morning his $15,000 Rolex and about $1000 in cash were gone.
Officials described one suspect as about 35 to 45 years old, with blonde hair and a tattoo on her upper left chest.
The second suspect is also about 35 to 45 years old and wearing a leopard jumpsuit.
The car they took to the hotel was a dark-colored Honda Fit.
Authorities are offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest, and are asking anyone with info to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-tips.
